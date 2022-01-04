Lawmakers spar in first session in weeks • MP files to grill defense minister

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: Lawmakers yesterday exchanged insults and harsh words in a tension-packed National Assembly session held for the first time after a 10-week halt following the resignation of the Cabinet, forcing the speaker at one point to adjourn the meeting. The day began with members of the new Cabinet taking the oath to become members of the Assembly, based on the Kuwaiti constitution.The swearing-in was boycotted by 13 opposition MPs as a sign of noncooperation with the government.

The main exchanges took place among MPs Obaid Al-Wasmi, Mohammad Al-Mutair, Thamer Al-Suwait, Khaled Al-Otaibi, Farz Al-Daihani, Saad Al-Khanfour, Fayez Al-Jamhour and others. The day’s action culminated with a grilling filed by opposition MP Hamdan Al-Azemi against Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah over allowing women to become soldiers and not taking enough actions against suspected corruption in the multibillion-dollar deal to purchase dozens of Eurofighter warplanes.

Hamdan is accusing the minister of breaching the country’s traditions by allowing Kuwaiti women to join the army as soldiers. He also said that he will explain with documents the suspected corruption in the Eurofighter deal. The defense minister said he is prepared to debate the grilling right now, describing it as a grilling against Kuwaiti women. The debate of the grilling is expected to take place after two weeks.

A vote held to approve the minutes of the Assembly clearly shows that the strength of the opposition has shrunk substantially to around 25 members, down from 31, because three opposition members became ministers and voted with the government, in addition to MPs Wasmi and Daihani. At the end of the session, Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said that due to the resignation of the former Cabinet, all eleven grillings on the agenda in addition to the decision regarding delaying grillings against the prime minister will be automatically removed.

MPs also exchanged harsh words when opposition MPs submitted a motion calling on the Assembly to approve a large number of popular draft laws, but Ghanem said it was not possible to debate and approve all of them since they needed to be studied carefully. The Assembly then voted by 38 members against 19 to delay debating those bills, and instead debate the Amiri speech and the government program.

At this point, several opposition MPs went up to the podium and prevented the secretary general from reading the decisions, forcing the speaker to adjourn the session. During the session, the Assembly agreed to ask the public funds protection committee to discuss why Lebanese banks prevented Kuwait’s pension agency from withdrawing two deposits. MP Adnan Abdulsamad called for delaying the withdrawal because Lebanon needed the money. The Assembly meets again today to debate the Amiri speech.