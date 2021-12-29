By B Izzak

KUWAIT: The new 16-member Cabinet headed by HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah was sworn in yesterday by HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who called on the ministers to continue with reforms, implement economic programs and push the wheel of development.

HH the Crown Prince also said he was hopeful and optimistic that fruitful cooperation will prevail between the government and the National Assembly to implement legislation that serve the interests of the people, while sticking to the constitution. HH the Prime Minister vowed the new Cabinet will push through the reforms, correct the economic path and make development plans its top priority.

The Cabinet, which was announced on Tuesday, includes four MPs, the highest for many years. The new Cabinet includes nine new faces, while the entire economic team was changed with the exception of Oil Minister Mohammad Al-Fares, who also got the portfolio of electricity and water.

MP Obaid Al-Wasmi, who is considered an opposition lawmaker but has mended fences with the government in the past few months, welcomed the new Cabinet “which was formed by the people”. Addressing the prime minister, Wasmi said on Twitter that “the government, in whose formation and programs the people took part in, should defend it as long as it sticks to the constitution and achieves the aspirations of the nation”.

MP Muhalhal Al-Mudhaf said the government should translate its plans into actions without delays, adding that he will continue to practice his parliamentary roles in asking questions and grilling ministers.