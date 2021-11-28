KUWAIT: Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi will patronize the 21st version of Kuwait Theater Festival, due to be held on December 1-10, the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) said.

Assistant Secretary General of Art sector at NCCAL, and Head of the Higher Committee of the Festival Dr Bader Al-Duwaish said in a speech delivered during a press conference held at Abdul Razzaq Al-Basir Hall in the Council’s headquarters that NCCAL is facing big challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic that led to the postponement of most of the activities organized by the council.

The regulations governing the work of this festival stipulate that the number of performances does not exceed eight and should not be less than six, Duwaish explained. He stressed the keenness of the organizing committee headed by the director of the festival Faleh Al-Mutairi to implement the regulation.

The new session of the festival will witness the opening ceremony, presentation of right shows, as well as honoring 6 personalities, he added. It will also include an intellectual symposium and three theatrical workshops, will be held on Dasma and Kaifan theaters. In a similar speech, Mutairi stressed the importance of the event on the Arabic artistic and cultural. – KUNA