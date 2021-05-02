KUWAIT: Kuwait National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) and Kuwait Writers Association signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation to organize cultural events and activities. In a press statement yesterday, NCCAL’s Secretary General Kamel Al-Abduljaleel said he was pleased with signing the memorandum which will boost cooperation with the writers association.

The memorandum involves protecting writers’ rights and cultural cooperation, he added. Meanwhile, The association’s Secretary General Dr Khaled Ramadan said the two sides have been cooperating for years and taking part in joint events.

Meanwhile, NCCAL’s spokesperson and assistant secretary general for culture affairs Dr Essa Al-Ansari said that the two sides will form a committee to execute the memorandum’s articles and goals. The three-year memorandum includes launching training courses and cultural projects, as well as organizing cultural workshops. – AFP