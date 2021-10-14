KUWAIT: As part of ‘Safe Education’ awareness campaign, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) visited Al-Wasem Kindergarten to ensure a safe return of students to their schools and a safe educational environment of the highest levels of prevention. The campaign came as a result of collaboration of the ministries of Education, Health, Interior and Information. It aims to raise awareness and encourage students and their families to support the governmental efforts for a safe return to the academic year 2021-2022.

Commenting on the school visit, Yaqoub Al-Baqer, NBK Public Relations Manager, expressed his sincere appreciation to the national efforts in this campaign and ensured that NBK will continue to fulfill its social responsibility and support to the government efforts in this initiative. “It’s a shared responsibility to make sure that resuming pre-pandemic normal is endurable. It requires a strong commitment of students, parents and the entire society to apply the precautionary and health requirements and procedures, from the moment we leave our house until we return,” Baqer noted.

“Today’s visit was important to meet the children and make sure that their safety is a top priority. This campaign aims to provide a safe educational environment of the highest levels of prevention after an absence of almost a-year-and-a-half due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

‘Safe Education’ campaign targets a safe start for the school year, making the school a place to learn and communicate with colleagues safely. It encourages students and teachers to abide by the health protocols put in place. The campaign comes from the keenness of the concerned authorities and sponsors about the health and safety of the students and an embodiment of cooperation, solidarity and coordination between the state ministries to provide a safe educational environment of the highest levels of prevention.

NBK maintains its leading position among the private sector institutions through its commitment to fully support social programs in the areas of healthcare, childcare, social, environmental, sports and education.