KUWAIT: During the first quarter of 2021, the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) witnessed high attendance rate exceeding 91 percent in the training programs and courses, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic held. This was achieved by the advanced digital infrastructure developed by Group Human Resources over the previous years.

A total of 500 employees participated in various training programs and workshops, aligning with the bank’s vision and commitment towards investing in its most valuable asset – human resources. NBK organized 32 training programs from the annual training plan for developing its employees through intensive soft skills and specialized program. Such trainings involved building a performance driven culture program as well as fraud investigation. The provided programs were attended by employees from Kuwait and overseas branches, including Bahrain, Iraq, China, Jordan, Egypt and Singapore.

During Q1 2021, implemented training activities included in-house training programs and specialized workshops for new employees. Six “Yalla Watani” programs, were held for 72 trainees targeting NBK branches and Contact Center. In addition, the bank organized four fully virtual workshops for 80 Service officer, Relationship officers and Personal banking officers.

NBK adopted the latest training approach “Blended Learning” for newly recruited staff using NBK’s E-Learning Platform, as well as virtual training. programs examinations were held in designated labs, subject to all precautionary measures and social distancing to keep everyone safe.

In addition, 103 trainees attended “Middle Management Development Program” through the e-learning platform as well as virtual to develop their capabilities and enhance their skills across multiple areas, including: Developing Your Management Skills, and Adaptive Leadership in Action , Managing Change , effective communication skills, and Applying Lean Thinking to Enhance Leadership Skills. 53 trainees from the supervisory level participated in the program of building a driven performance culture provided through virtual learning.

As part of the bank’s effective strategy to improve the employee’s learning experience, Group Human Resources continue to ensure designing and enhancing NBK’s E-Learning platform. Significant progress was achieved in improving the quality of training content and interaction level.

On this occasion, Ahmad Darweesh, Head of Training and Development at National Bank of Kuwait quoted: “Years ago, Group Human Resources has been adopting a more holistic approach and vision in line with the bank’s plans to implement digital transformation. In this context, it developed a fully virtual approach to practical and theoretical training, which paid off during the pandemic, as it was able to make significant strides in the process of training and developing employees, despite the partial and full lockdown measures.”

Both Education and qualification are top priorities for NBK, which act as a key part of the career development strategy and promoting digital culture, thus being known as the best practice among private sector institutions in the region; in terms of training content, provided by prestigious international universities.

Darweesh emphasized that NBK always strives to provide an attractive and diverse learning experience that is accessible for all employees at all stages of their careers, noting that, due to the changing needs of the bank’s employees, the offerings provided by Training Department are constantly evolving in order to contribute in promoting Creativity and innovation in the digital era.

Darweesh elaborated that Training and Development Department is always exploring new ways to provide training programs to the bank’s employees according to their career and personal development needs, noting that Group Human Resources has extensively promoted participation in “self-learning” through NBK’s E-Learning Platform, where it can be accessed anytime and anywhere.

It is worth mentioning that NBK consistently support its employees in building their careers through diversifying and consciously evolving their talents within the bank. In recent challenging times, efficient workforce proved to make a difference. NBK believes that employees continuously learn in a culture that drives personal growth and truly values long-term careers as a strategic pillar of the Bank’s strategy and ambitious plans for the future.