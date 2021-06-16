KUWAIT: As part of its efforts to support the students with learning difficulties and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) sponsored Kuwait Association for Learning Differences (KALD) Persevering Student Award ceremony, honoring students who showed tenacity and commitment in online learning.

The award aims to encourage students to work hard and honor distinguished students who have adapted to the new system, which is distance learning, in line with the precautionary health measures, as well as to spread the culture of excellence among students and developing positive attitudes towards teaching and learning.

The criteria for the award included nominating four students by each school for middle, high school, and grade four and five from elementary school, who should be officially registered in a public, private or special education school in Kuwait, and only students with learning difficulties or ADHD are eligible for nomination.

On this occasion, Manal Al-Mattar, Public Relations, Assistant General Manager at National Bank of Kuwait stated that NBK is a strategic sponsor of various events organized by KALD, stemming from its belief that these events contribute to provide great opportunities for the youth to show their capabilities and talents and develop their social skills.

Al-Mattar indicated that NBK ongoing strategic partnership with KALD over the past years comes in line with the bank’s social responsibility mission, which seeks to support the different segments of society, particularly children with learning difficulties, with the aim of providing them with psychological support and motivating them to demonstrate their talents and potentials.

NBK shows unwavering commitment to supporting humanitarian organizations and social initiatives that support children welfare, in addition to its participation in various social welfare programs in cooperation with numerous institutions, as part of the bank’s leading CSR role. NBK has become the biggest contributor to CSR and is at the forefront of all private institutions that have introduced various initiatives across a wide range of sectors including health care and child welfare, in addition to social, environmental, sports and educational development in Kuwait.