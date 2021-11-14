KUWAIT: National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) in collaboration with Kuwait Fire Force launches awareness safety campaign during the camping season. NBK volunteers along with the Kuwait Fire Force team will visit camping sites throughout the season, to provide campers with a safety camping that includes a fire extinguisher, fire alarm and first aid support ensuring that camps adhere to regulations for safety and waste removal.

“The campaign targets limiting the fire incidents in spring camping sites,” said Talal Al-Turki, NBK Public Relations Senior Manager. “The campaign is divided into phases. NBK volunteers and Fire Force team will visit campsites to distribute the safety kits. Representatives from Kuwait Fire Force will also speak with campers and provide them with safety and security tips. On the other hand, NBK social media channels will be posting tips and videos on safety camping tips.”

“NBK aims to help keep the environment clean and people safe this camping season. The camp site visits aim to urge campers to enhance their security as well as environmental awareness about precautions to be used to prevent campfires and maintain cleanliness,” he added. Turki praised the Fire force efforts and the influential role they play in raising to avoid accidents during camping.