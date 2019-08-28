His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives a book from Sheikha Intisar Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT: National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) launched recently the fourth and last session of the 2019 Summer Internship Program. The program is custom-made for high school and college students aged between 14 and 21 years. The five-hour daily sessions of two-week internship featured a mixture of theoretical and practical training dedicated to providing the interns with invaluable knowledge on a variety of subjects such as; the team work, creative thinking, means of self-expression and modern banking work procedure, in addition to helping interns to have greater exposure to daily banking work procedures.

For the third consecutive year, NBK Summer Internship Program partners with LOYAC. This partnership aims at enhancing the Summer Internship Program with new challenges and is part of the ongoing partnership between NBK and LOYAC. The LOYAC training sessions included an introduction to the civil society sector, highlighting Civic Engagement and how values influence behavior.

NBK Summer Internship Program is specially designed for high school and college students as an extension of NBK’s education outreach services. The program demonstrates NBK’s long-standing social involvement as well as its national commitment towards providing the young generations with the appropriate opportunities to experience firsthand how the actual professional banking issues and transaction are handled and processed. NBK is proud of the outcome of the 2019 summer internship program and is looking forward to welcome the students who couldn’t register this year in NBK’s next year program.