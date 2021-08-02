KUWAIT: National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) honored the skeet shooter Abdullah Al-Rashidi for winning the bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Kuwaiti Olympic champion was received in NBK headquarters by Isam Al-Sager, NBK Group CEO and Salah Al-Fulaij, CEO of NBK – Kuwait, as an expression of the great pride of his bronze medal win in men’s skeet championship.

In this ceremony, NBK executive management congratulated the Olympic champion on his achievement, saying that this honoring demonstrates the pride in his remarkable accomplishment and raising Kuwait’s flag high in this international competition.

NBK stressed that these achievements are a continuation for the series of successes made by the Kuwaiti sport, noting that his success is the deserved great reward for your talent, character and years of dedicated hard work and training this success is the deserved great reward for talent, character and years of dedicated hard work and training.

NBK management addressed words of particular gratitude to Rashidi, as well as all Kuwaiti players who took part in the games, the trainers, mentors and families, who have all made a great contribution to Kuwait’s presence in the Olympics. NBK pays a profound attention to different kinds of sports and is committed to provide all the required support to Kuwaiti international champions who raise Kuwait’s flag high in a major international event like the Olympics.

The Kuwaiti champion Rashidi expressed his deep appreciation for NBK’s initiative to support and honor Kuwaiti athletes. It is worth mentioning that NBK maintains its leading position among banking sector institutions in supporting national talents in all fields, including sports, by honoring them and highlighting their successes and achievements in international competitions, in addition to providing them with all sorts of support.