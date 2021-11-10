KUWAIT: In line with its commitment to provide all sorts of support to young Kuwaiti entrepreneurs, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) extended its sponsorship of Sadan Soccer Academy for two years. This comes as part of NBK’s efforts to promote public health and the practice of sports activities, underscoring its commitment towards delivering on its social responsibility and striving to achieve sustainable development.

Sadan Football Academy located in Adailiya provides education and training sessions including all the basics of football for children aged 3 to 13 years, through a highly professional team of international coaches, and is managed by a group of young Kuwaiti entrepreneurs.

On this occasion, Mohamed Al-Othman, GM – Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “We seek to provide the necessary support to promising young Kuwaiti entrepreneurs, with whom NBK has a partnership relationship from the beginning of their business journey by encouraging them and providing the required solutions and expertise for the success of their business.”

“We always strive to provide sponsorship and create partnerships with leading institutions in all fields, in line with NBK’s commitment to deliver on its responsibility towards all segments of society, especially the youth, and to enrich our customers’ banking experience,” he added.

Othman stressed that NBK is keen to promote and raise awareness on the importance of practicing sports and following a healthy lifestyle, in line with its leading strategy to achieve sustainability. It is worth mentioning that National Bank of Kuwait has a leading position and plays a vital role in supporting private sector enterprises in Kuwait in the areas of social and economic sustainability and entrepreneurship. The bank is also committed to maintain this role and boost its noticeable impact in providing the necessary support to develop entrepreneurship and creativity among youth and all national cadres.