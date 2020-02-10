KUWAIT: Students watch an instructional video on coronavirus infection at a school in Kuwait City yesterday. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat

By Meshaal Al-Enezi

KUWAIT: Social development manager at the Patients Helping Fund Jassem Al-Rabee announced launching the new national awareness program “My School Improves My Health” designed to boost public awareness of the dangers of the new coronavirus. “The program launched at the beginning of the second semester aims to present 240 lectures in over 200 schools in various educational stages,” Rabee said, noting that the program was launched on Thursday through a social partnership between the patients fund, Ministry of Health (MoH), Ministry of Education (MoE) and the private sector.

“The project aims at realizing Kuwait’s 2035 vision of achieving sustainable development in terms of social partnerships and the role of NGOs in improving health and life quality,” he added. The first activity was held at Abdullah Ahmad Al-Roumi primary school in Sabah Al-Nasser with a lecture about the coronavirus’ dangers and prevention presented by Dr Safinaz Mahmoud and Dr Iman Hussein, in addition to another lecture presented by nutritionists Mariam Al-Enezi and Rawan Al-Hamad at Qamriya school in Jaber Al-Ahmad about the dangers of energy drinks.

In the meantime, Kuwait’s Health Ministry stated Sunday that no case of new coronavirus infection was recorded in Kuwait so far. In a press statement, the ministry spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad reiterated that the ministry has taken all precautionary measures and has been coordinating with relevant ministries and organizations to maintain the state’s health security.

He added that the ministry closely follows up the latest updates of the deadly virus outbreak as well as all relevant World Health Organization’s statements and recommendations for controlling and stopping it. Dr Sanad advised citizens and residents to follow up the ministry’s official channels to know the latest updates, precautionary measures and instructions.