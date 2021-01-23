KUWAIT: Kuwait National Guard’s Deputy Chief Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visited the critical infrastructure protection unit responsible for protecting the Ministry of Information’s building yesterday.

Sheikh Ahmad praised the personnel’s role in providing protection to the critical site, urging them to stay vigilant at all times. Sheikh Ahmad also conveyed greetings of Kuwait National Guard’s Chief His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah to the officers, Kuwait National Guard said in a press statement.