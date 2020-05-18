KUWAIT: The National Guard have taken task of running Al-Nuzha cooperative store to ensure work continuity after its closure due to infections with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The National Guard said in a statement on Sunday the personnel took charge of operating Al-Nuzha store after succeeding in managing branches of Al-Khaldiya and Al-Mahboula cooperative societies. Brigadier Riad Mohammad Tawari, the Guard Assistant for Financial Affairs and Resource Management, said the squad would manage and operate the store to secure basic needs and commodities for the district residents. Customers can shop by using the telephone, the barcode system and the wesbsite. They will be able to get the purchased items at the parking lot. The bought goods can also be delivered at houses of the elderly and the incapable.A team of the Guard chemical and radiation monitoring center has already sanitized Al-Nuzha shopping store. Al-Nuzha district, situated in the heart of the Capital Governorate, is populated by some 10,000 people. — KUNA