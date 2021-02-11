KUWAIT: Deputy National Guard Chief General (Rtd) Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said National Guard emergency units are capable of supporting military and civil authorities in dealing with various crises. He made the comments during a tour of several administrative backup units, chemical defense and radioactivity monitoring center at Tahreer Camp.

Sheikh Ahmad said the National Guard, at the instructions of Chief HH Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, has strategic plans to expand its duties in backing up state departments, so it upgraded the administrative backup system.

He also lauded the capabilities of the chemical defense and radioactivity monitoring center in supporting concerned state departments to protect the environment. Sheikh Ahmad also visited Kabd relay station and met with the security force there. He asked them to remain vigilant at all times.