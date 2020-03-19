By Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: Kuwait National Guard Undersecretary Lt Gen Hashem Al-Refae inspected the force responsible for securing the two quarantine centers in Joan and Seashell Julaiah, which have been allocated to host people returning from abroad as a precautionary measure against the potential spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Lt Gen Refae conveyed greetings of Kuwait National Guard Chief HH Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Deputy Chief Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for their role in combating the spread of the virus.