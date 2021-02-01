KUWAIT: Deputy Chief of the National Guard Lieutenant General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday urged the personnel to perform devoutly for protection of Kuwait’s vital and key installations. There is necessity to give “everything precious for the sake of protecting vital sites and locations under protection of the National Guard,” Sheikh Ahmad said.

His remarks came in a statement released after he examined the installations manned by the National Guard, including the central oil zone, Sabhan fuel warehouses, the convoys and movement position of the military police tasked with protecting military convoys.

He conveyed to the personnel greetings from His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, the National Guard’s Chief, and the pride of the supreme leadership of the key roles played by the guardsmen for maintaining defense and security of the homeland. – KUNA