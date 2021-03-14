KUWAIT: Deputy Chief of Kuwait National Guard Lieutenant General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday visited personnel of the third battalion for protecting key state installations. Kuwait National Guard said in a statement Sheikh Ahmad’s tour included the forces stationed at the eastern and western Al-Doha power stations, Al-Metlaa broadcasting relay station and Copthorne Al-Jahraa and Hotel Resort.

Addressing the personnel at the power stations, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf stressed on the necessity of ensuring safe environment for the engineers and workers for sake of ongoing water and energy supplies to the population. – KUNA