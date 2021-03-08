KUWAIT: Deputy Chief of Kuwait’s National Guard (KNG) Lieutenant General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Sunday called for respecting the law, good dealing with the public, provide assistance to the citizens and residents, and maintaining the good image of the National Guard.

This came in a statement by the KNG after the meeting between the Deputy Chief of the National Guard with National Guard Undersecretary Lieutenant General engineer Hashim Al-Rifai and senior commanders and officers to follow up the procedures for the implementation of the partial curfew imposed by the government, and to help the state institutions concerned to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf conveyed the directives of His Highness Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah to harness all resources to provide maximum support to state institutions in implementing cabinet decisions aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

He stressed caution and vigilance in all locations where the National Guard is responsible for security, whether the main tasks in protecting state installations and sensitive sites or emergency tasks to assign state agencies, especially the ministries of interior and health, to implement the partial curfew.

According to the statement, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf listened to a summary from Training Assistant Major General Faleh Shujaa, in which he reviewed the plans of national guard operations developed in such circumstances to deal with any government measures regarding the Coronavirus crisis.

He also reviewed a summary from the Commander of Protection and Reinforcement, Brigadier General Hamad Salem, on the measures taken in implementing the hotel security plan that the National Guard was mandated to secure. – KUNA