Anas Al-Saleh

KUWAIT: A draft law to establish a National Election Higher Committee was submitted to the Council of Ministers on Tuesday. The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said that such move was due to the imminence of holding new parliamentary elections, and to achieve more transparency, integrity and reassurance to society that the election results are accurate and transparent.

The Council of Ministers also assigned the Ministerial Committee for Legal Affairs to quickly review the draft law. The Council of Ministers also assigned the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr Fahad Al-Afasi to swiftly consult the opinion of the Supreme Judicial Council on the draft law in preparation for referring it to the National Assembly. – KUNA