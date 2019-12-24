KUWAIT: NCCAL’s assistant secretary-general for the artistic and theatrical affairs sector Bader Al-Duwaish opens the Kuwaiti free art atelier. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: The National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) on Monday inaugurated the Kuwaiti free art atelier which includes many artistic items of several generations. Speaking to the press in a statement, NCCAL’s assistant secretary-general for the artistic and theatrical affairs sector Bader Al-Duwaish said the exhibition aims to boost communication between veteran and young artists. This happens through many artworks, which address several humanitarian issues and feelings with varied schools, he noted.

The show will help young artists display their works at workshops, he said, indicating that the move aims to encourage them to improve their skills and taste fine art, he said. Meanwhile, Diaa Al-Bahar, head of the fine art directorate at the council, said that the show includes 83 fine art items and eight cut-outs portrayed by a number of veteran and young artists. – KUNA