KUWAIT: National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) will award six participants in the largest sports festival in Kuwait “NBK Run” alongside the grand draw for a new Nissan X – TERA car from Al-Babtain Group. NBK Run is scheduled to kick off on Saturday December 4, 2021. NBK Run is for athletes and beginners, in addition to enjoying a day of entertainment with the family. NBK Run will hold great surprises. Participants can register online, through nbk.com/nbkrun.

Applicants can then collect their assigned T-shirt and number at Al Shaheed Park Multi-purpose Hall in Phase 1, next to Starbucks between 3:00 pm and 9:00 pm starting from Tuesday, 30 November until Thursday, 2 December 2021.

The bib-number for each participant will contain a step-counting chip to identify the winners’ places. The top three winners will win: KD 1000, KD 700, KD 500 respectively. The results for NBK Run will be supervised and authorized by the Event Management Company (SUFFIX). Talal Al-Turki, NBK Public Relations Senior Manager said, “NBK annual sports festival is back, and we are extremely thrilled to take our involvement with this exciting event to a new level.”

“Our commitment towards being connected with the community is the reason why we feel it is important for us to transform this health-sports annual initiative into a fun, challenging event in addition to enjoying a day of entertainment with your family,” added Turki.

It is worth mentioning that the walk for both the female and male participants will start from the Green Island on the Gulf Road to the Shuwaikh Beach Park, parallel to the Gulf Road, next to KPC building for 11 kilometers. NBK strongly supports sporting events and encourages sporting activities as means to promote a healthier and more active lifestyle for members of the community. Throughout the years, NBK also organized several social awareness programs including educational, environmental, health and many other active initiatives.