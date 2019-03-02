Ghanem distributes gifts to Palestinian young refugees

AMMAN: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem hands over aid during a visit to Syrian refugee camps in Jordan. —KUNA

AMMAN: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem toured a number of Syrian refugee camps in Jordan including Al-Zaatari camp, during his visit to the country on Friday. Ghanem closely monitored the living conditions of the refugees, while Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) delivered aid to hundreds of refugees, the Kuwait-based Al-Dustoor news network said in a statement.

Ghanem was accompanied by KRCS’s Secretary General Maha Al-Barjas, a number of the society’s memebers and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Aziz Al-Dehani. Friday’s visit to Syrian refugee camps and yesterday’s visit to Palestinian refugee camps, as well the previous Kuwaiti visits are part of the country’s thrive to resolve the deteriorating humanitarian issue, Ghanem told reporters.

Furthermore, he noted Kuwait’s continuous efforts to ease the suffering of these refugees through hosting donors conferences, delivering humanitarian aid by KRCS and other Kuwaiti charitable societies and contributing to the UN’s agencies in charge of this file. Speaker Ghanem and his parliamentary delegation arrived in the capital Amman earlier on Friday to take part in the 29th conference of the Arab Inter-Parliament Union (AIPU) due on March 3-4.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Ambassador to Jordan Aziz Al-Daihani said that at the behest of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, relief campaigns launched by Kuwaiti charities for Syrian refugees in Jordan is continuing. He made his remarks following the distribution by the visiting Kuwaiti delegation led by Ghanem of humanitarian aid at refugee camps. Kuwait has been offering relief aid to Syrian refugees since the outbreak of their country’s crisis, the ambassador said, recalling that his country has also helped Palestinian refugees for years. Joined by Kuwaiti MPs and KRCS Secretary-General Barjas, the current initiative is the extension of Kuwait’s leading humanitarian role, he boasted. The Kuwaiti ambassador also voiced much gratitude to Jordan for hosting Syrian refugees and providing them with a safe and stable atmosphere over years.

Separately, Ghanem toured yesterday the Jordan Red Crescent Society (JNRCS) and its facilities. He visited KRCS’ campaign titled ‘From the Children of Kuwait to the Children of Palestine’ at Al-Wehdat camp for Palestinian refugees in order to provide aid and gifts to Palestinian young refugees. Ghanem and his accompanying delegation also visited Al-Husain Cancer Center, where they were briefed on informative data about the facilities and patients.

Chairman of Jordan Red Crescent Society Dr Ahmad Al-Hadeed praised Kuwait’s Keenness to support regional and international humanitarian projects. “His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has laid the foundations of humanitarian action until it became one of the foundations of Kuwait’s foreign policy,” Hadeed said. The UN initiative of naming His Highness the Amir as a humanitarian leader and Kuwait as a humanitarian center is the result of these pioneering humanitarian principles pursued by Kuwait, he added.

Hadeed evaluated Kuwaiti efforts at international forums especially through its current membership at the UNSC, especially by supporting the Yemeni and Syrian issues. “Kuwait, by hosting donors’ conferences and participating actively through financial commitments, contributed greatly to alleviating the human suffering of the Syrian refugees and their hosting communities in the region,” he said. In this regard, he praised Kuwait’s unofficial efforts through public organizations and charities, notably the Kuwait Islamic International Charity Organization and Kuwait Red Crescent Society, where they launched large-scale relief campaigns and distributed aid to Syrian refugees and displaced people. He also commended the Kuwaiti humanitarian support extended to various countries of the region, including relief operations for Iraqi and Palestinian refugees. The number of Syrian refugees benefiting from KRCS’ projects reached 217,673, he pointed out. The Kuwaiti delegation also opened the KRCS clinic to treat Syrian refugees and an inspection visit of the facilities of the Jordanian Red Crescent, including the technical training center. – KUNA