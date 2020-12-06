﻿KUWAIT: The electoral committee of the first constituency announced 10 winners of the 2020 parliamentary elections, who will be parliament members for the next four years. The winners are:

1- Hassan Abdullah Jowhar with 5,849 votes.

Born in 1960, Jowhar holds a PhD in political science. Jowhar was professor in political science in 1991-96, and parliament member in 1996, 1999, 2003, 2006 and 2008.

2- Yusuf Fahad Al-Ghurayyeb with 5,064 votes.

Born in 1974, Ghurayyeb holds an MBA, and was a member in the Municipal Council in 2013.

3- Ahmad Khalifa Al-Shuhoomi with 4,129 votes.

Born in 1971, Shuhoomi holds a high diploma in law. He was an MP in 2006. Al-Shuhoomi is a member of Kuwait Bar Society.

4- Hamad Ahmad Rouhuddin with 3,783 votes.

Born in 1985, Rouhuddin holds a PhD in law. He works in the investigation department in the Ministry of Interior and is a member of Kuwait Bar Society.

5- Essa Ahmad Al-Kandari with 3,398 votes.

Born in 1963, Kandari holds a diploma in banking. He worked at Kuwait Airways and became MP in 2013 and 2016. A former Minister of Communications and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, Kandari is a member of KJA, Kuwait human rights society and Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

6- Ali Abdulrasoul Al-Qattan with 3,320 votes.

Born in 1978, Qattan holds a PhD in Educational management. He is an advisor for planning and research in Social Development Office of the Council of Ministers.

7- Adnan Abdulsamad with 3,052 votes.

Born in 1950, Abdulsamad holds a bachelor degree in political science and economy. He worked in the Ministry of Oil. He was an MP in 1981, 1992, 1996, 1999, 2006 and 2016. He is a member of Kuwait graduates society, Kuwait economy society and Kuwait human rights society.

8- Abdullah Mohammad Al-Turaiji with 2,472 votes.

Born in 1958, Turaiji is a retired police officer and a lawyer.

9- Abdullah Jassem Al-Mudhaf with 3,437 votes.

Born in 1983, Mudhaf holds a bachelor in business administration. He worked in the banking and investment sectors, and is a member of Kuwait economy society.

10- Osama Essa Al-Shaheen with 2,167 votes.

Shaheen won elections in 2012 and 2016. He holds a master in law and is a member of Kuwait Bar Society.

﻿KUWAIT: The electoral committee of the second constituency announced 10 winners of the 2020 parliamentary elections, who will be parliament members for the next four years. Turnout in this constituency was 70.3 percent. The winners are:

1- Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem with 5,179 votes.

Born in 1968, Ghanem holds a bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was chairman of Boubyan Petrochemicals, member of the Egypt-Kuwait holding company, and MP in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2016. He was parliament speaker in 2013 and 2016. Ghanem was chairman of Kuwait SC, member of Kuwait Society of Engineers and the international union of mechanical engineers.

2- Mohammad Barrak Al-Mutair with 3,456 votes.

Born in 1969, Mutair holds a bachelor degree in business administration. He was an MP in 2003, 2006, 2008 and 2016.

3- Khalil Ibrahim Al-Saleh with 3,117 votes.

Born in 1958, Saleh holds a diploma in commercial aviation. He was head of the Amiri Fleet, and an MP in 2012, 2013 and 2016. He is a member in society of pilots and aviation engineers.

4- Hamad Mohammad Al-Matar with 3,903 votes.

Born in 1970, Matar holds a PhD in industrial chemistry. Matar is a professor at College of Higher Education, and was a former MP in 2012.

5- Salman Khaled Al-Azmi with 2,866 votes.

Born in 1969, Azmi has a high-school degree.

6- Khaled Ayed Al-Enezi with 2,565 votes.

Born in 1968, Enezi holds a PhD in law and is a lawyer by practice.

7- Bader Nasser Al-Humaidi with 2,534 votes.

Humaidi holds a degree in aviation science and a diploma in management. He was a member of Kuwait Stock market’s committee in 1988 and served as Minister of Public Works in 2003-2007.

8- Bader Hamed Al-Mulla with 2,483 votes.

Born in 1971, Mulla holds a PhD in law. He was a teaching staff member at Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Science. He won by-elections for the 2016 parliament.

9- Hamad Saif Al-Harshani with 2,208 votes.

Born in 1945, Harshani is a businessman, and an MP in 2012, 2013 and 2016. He was also a former chairman of Sulaibikhat SC and a former member of Kuwait Football Association (KFA).

10- Ahmad Mohammad Al-Hamad with 2,195 votes.

Born in 1967, Hamad holds a bachelor degree in electrical engineering. He is a manager in Ministry of Electricity and Water and member of Kuwait society of engineers.

﻿KUWAIT: The electoral committee of the third constituency announced 10 winners of the 2020 parliamentary elections, who will be parliament members for the next four years. Turnout in this constituency was 68 percent. The winners are:

1- Abdulkareem Abdullah Al-Kandari with 5,585 votes.

Born in 1981, Kandari holds a PhD degree in law. He is a lecturer at the Law College and a private lawyer. He is a member of a center of law studies at the University of Strasbourg. He was elected a parliament member in 2013 and 2016.

2- Osama Ahmad Al-Munawer with 3,858 votes.

Born in 1972, Munawer works as a lawyer. He is a member of the International Association of Lawyers, the Arab Organization for Human Rights and the Lawyers Without Borders organization.

3- Muhannad Talal Al-Sayer with 3,565 votes.

Born in 1981, Sayer holds a Master’s degree in law. He is deputy chairman of the Kuwait Bar Association.

4- Hesham Abdulsamad Al-Saleh with 3,345 votes.

Born in 1975, Saleh holds a PhD in constitutional law. He was an advisor of parliament speaker and in the Public Institution For Social Security. Saleh is a professor in the Law School and is a member in Kuwait Bar Society.

5- Abdulaziz Tareq Al-Saqabi with 3,340 votes.

Saqabi is an architect and a Kuwait University teaching staff member. He is specialized in architectural policies and planning of cities.

6- Yusuf Saleh Al-Fadhalah with 2,992 votes.

Born in 1981, Fadhalah holds a bachelor’s degree in management studies, and served as Deputy Director General of KFH Capital company. He was elected a member in the 2016 parliament. He is a member of the Kuwait Economic Society, the Kuwait Association for Protecting Public Funds, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, and the Kuwaiti Graduates Society.

7- Mubarak Zaid Al-Mutairi with 2,982 votes.

Mutairi is a lawyer and member in Kuwait Bar Society.

8- Saadoun Hammad Al-Otaibi with 2,979 votes.

Born in 1959, Otaibi holds a bachelor’s degree in law. He was MP in 2006, 2008, 2013 and 2016.

9- Fares Saad Al-Otaibi with 2,942 votes.

Born in 1974, Otaibi holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He was a member of the 2013 parliament.

10- Muhalhal Khaled Al-Mudhaf with 2,904 votes.

Born in 1971, Mudhaf is a lecturer at the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training. He is also Chairman of the Kuwait Association for Protecting Public Funds, and member at the board of directors of the Kuwait Environment Protection Society.

﻿KUWAIT: The electoral committee of the fourth constituency announced 10 winners of the 2020 parliamentary elections, who will be parliament members for the next four years. The winners are:

1- Shuaib Shabbab Al-Muwaizri with 6,200 votes.

Born in 1959, Muwaizri holds a diploma in police science. A former colonel in the interior ministry, Al-Muwaizri was an MP in 2009, 2012 and 2016. He served as Minister of State for Housing and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs.

2- Fayez Ghannam Al-Mutairi with 5,774 votes.

Born in 1971, Mutairi holds a bachelor degree in Islamic Sharia.

3- Musaad Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi with 5,750 votes.

4- Mohammad Obaid Al-Rajhi with 5,198 votes.

Rajhi is a former interior ministry officer.

5- Saud Saad Al-Mutairi with 5,100 votes.

Born in 1967, Mutairi has a bachelor’s degree in police sciences, and is a brigadier-general at the interior ministry.

6- Thamer Saad Al-Dhefeeri with 4,935 votes.

Born in 1976, Dhefeeri is an architect and member of Kuwait Society of Engineers. He was an MP in 2016.

7- Marzouq Khalifa Al-Khalifa with 4,760 votes.

Born in 1961, Khalifa holds a Masters in military science. He is a former army officer.

8- Farz Mohammad Al-Daihani with 4,701 votes.

Born in 1963, Daihani holds a degree in law. He was director of operations at the interior ministry, member of the Municipal Council in 2009 and a member of the Kuwait Bar Society.

9- Saad Ali Khanfour with 4,520 votes.

Born in 1965, Rashidi was MP in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2016.

10- Mubarak Haif Al-Hajraf with 4,422 votes.

Born in 1970, Hajraf holds a Master’s degree in law. He was an MP in the 2016 parliament.

﻿KUWAIT: The electoral committee of the fifth constituency announced 10 winners of the 2020 parliamentary elections, who will be parliament members for the next four years. The winners are:

1- Hamdan Salem Al-Azmi with 8,387 votes.

Born in 1968, Azmi holds a Master’s degree in civil law. He was an MP in 2013 and 2016.

2- Bader Zayed Al-Dahoum with 8,371 votes.

Born in 1975, Azmi holds a PhD in Islamic Jurisprudence and was an MP in 2012.

3- Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ajmi with 6,801 votes.

Born in 1974, Ajmi holds a Master’s degree in law, and is a police officer.

4- Al-Saifi Mubarak Al-Ajmi with 6,294 votes.

Born in 1961, Ajmi was an MP in 2009 and 2012.

5- Khaled Mohammad Al-Otaibi with 5,387 votes.

Born in 1966, Otaibi holds a bachelor’s degree in police science. He was an MP in 2016.

6- Humoud Mebrek Al-Azmi with 5,347 votes.

Born in 1956, Azmi is medical practitioner

7- Saleh Theyab Al-Mutairi with 5,113 votes.

Born in 1972, Mutairi holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

8- Nasser Saad Al-Dossari with 4,750 votes.

Born in 1986, Dossari was an MP in 2016.

9- Mohammad Hadi Al-Huwaila with 4,720 votes.

Born in 1971, Huwaila holds a PhD in administration. He was an MP in 2008, 2009, 2013 and 2016. He is a member of KJA, the international center for strategic studies and Royal institute for International Studies in London.

10- Ahmad Abdullah Al-Azmi with 4,651 votes.

Born in 1970, Azmi holds a PhD in Islamic Sharia. He was an MP in 2012 and 2013.