By Sajeev K Peter

A two-day Kuwait-India cultural festival titled ‘Namaste Kuwait’ got off to a glittering start at the National Museum of Kuwait on Tuesday evening. The festival, a unique blend of music and dance of both India and Kuwait, was inaugurated jointly by National Council of Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) Assistant Secretary General Dr Bader Al-Duwaish and Indian Ambassador Sibi George in the presence of National Museum of Kuwait Director (NCCAL’s Museums and Antiquities Department) Salman A Boland and Joice Sibi. The cultural event celebrates the vibrant and dynamic partnership between India and Kuwait as the year 2021-22 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“‘Namaste Kuwait’- the Kuwait-India cultural festival – is an important event as it is held on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Kuwait and India,” Duwaish said in his remarks following the inaugural ceremony. Events such as ‘Namaste Kuwait’ will further enrich the cultural interaction between the two friendly countries, he said, adding that he envisaged more cooperation in the fields of art and culture between the two countries in the future.

“It is my honor to present to you ‘Namaste Kuwait’, bringing alive the cultural heritage of the majestic land that India is and connecting the cultures and peoples of our two friendly countries,” George said in his inaugural remarks. This is another effort by the two countries to further broaden the rich canvas of cultural engagement and further strengthen the close civilizational affinities and linkages, the ambassador stated.

“Our ties are time-tested. They have been built over strong foundations by our peoples over centuries based on mutual trust and respect. I am confident that this relationship will continue to prosper and evolve into a new age. The New India-New Kuwait partnership connects the visions of the leadership of our two friendly countries for mutual development and progress of the peoples of our two countries,” he said.

Milestone year

The ambassador said the year 2021-22 bears a remarkable significance for both countries. “This year, we celebrate a unique confluence of important milestones. This is an important milestone in our shared journey towards a shared history of sustainable progress, development and prosperity of the peoples of our two friendly countries. And this year, we, in India, celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence of India,” George pointed out.

The ambassador thanked Kamel Abdul Jalil, Secretary General of NCCAL, and his team for being in the forefront of taking the cultural relations of the two countries to a new higher level of partnership. He also thanked the leadership of the National Museum.

The cultural festival commenced with a traditional Indian classical dance performance by the students of Srishti School of Dance, followed by a musical segment led by well-known Kuwaiti singer Mubarak Al-Rashed. Mubarak enthralled the audience with his Bollywood favorites and evergreen Hindi hits such as ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ and ‘Tum Paas Aaye’. Asharupa Barman, Master Rohit Shaym (Arabic), Upasana and Nabeel also rendered a variety of songs.

‘Advanced Vinyasa Yoga’ presented by ‘Kuwait Yoga Meet’ was received with a big round of applause. The dance segment presented by Anjali School of Dance, Taal Dance Studio, Nritta Dhyana, Dancing Divas, Shivadham School of Dance, Break House and Nandanam School of Dance consisted of a rare mix of India’s folk and classical dance forms.

Dhol Beats Bhangra Boys came with a bang and took the audience by storm with their traditional Punjabi ‘bhangra’ dance. The ‘Namaste Kuwait’ celebrations scheduled for yesterday evening at the National Museum were cancelled in view of a tragic incident in India in which India’s top defense chief and 12 others lost their lives.