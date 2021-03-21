KUWAIT: National Forum (NAFO) Kuwait, a leading non-profit, socio-cultural organization in the country, recently held the inauguration ceremony for its Online Kalolsavam 2021. The ceremony commenced with the prayer by Nivedita Anil Kumar. The inauguration of the online cultural competition schematized by the association was presided over by NAFO President C P Rajiv Menon.

Renowned Mohiniyattam dancer Gopika Varma, a member of the Travancore Royal family in the Indian state of Kerala, inaugurated the function by lighting the traditional ceremonial lamp from her residence in Kowdiar Palace in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala State.

The main attraction was the online interactive session with Varma in which she shared her inspirational thoughts and gave advice to upcoming young dancers of NAFO about Mohiniyattam, lifestyle in Royal Palace of Travancore and shared a few beautiful personal moments with NAFO members.

Another highlight of the inaugural ceremony was congratulatory messages from Padmabhushan singer K S Chitra and silver-screen actress Anjali Nair, who congratulated NAFO for the efforts taken in holding an online Kalolsavam amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the related health and safety restrictions. They conveyed their best wishes to all participants in the kalolsavam.

NAFO General Secretary Vijayakumar Menon welcomed the guests to the online inauguration of the Kalolsavam program and then handed the floor to Bhavana Menon, the compere for the evening. Advisory Board member Rajeev G Pillai delivered the felicitation address and wished all participants the best of luck in the competitions.

Cultural program convener Unnikrishna Kurup presented the highlights of NAFO Kalotsavam 2021, and summarized the guidelines for all competitions. He noted that the competitions would be conducted in five categories with around 100 participants taking part in the various competitions that will be held from 18 to 21 March.

NAFO Kids Nila Ajay, Nandakishore Girish entertained the online spectators with their melodious songs, which were scripted by the NAFO Ladies Wing officials. Around 100 NAFO families participated in the online inauguration, and the program concluded with the formal vote of thanks by Joint Treasurer Rajeev Nair.