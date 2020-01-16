KUWAIT: Lawyer Adel Abdelhadi said political analyst and writer Abdullah Al-Nafisi has received a death threat. “I received a warning about an assassination attempt against my client Dr Abdullah Al-Nafisi by placing an explosive device in his car. The threat came in a message posted on the Al-Qabas website of the company that produced the ‘Black Box’ program,” he said.

Abdelhadi said this matter will not be taken lightly, especially since his client had received earlier threats, but this time it was directly against his life. Nafisi is accused of slandering certain people while talking about the Iraqi aggression against Kuwait during an episode of the ‘Black Box’ show. – Hanan Al-Saadoun