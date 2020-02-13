KUWAIT: Rescue personnel work at the scene of the earth collapse in Mutlaa.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun

KUWAIT: The fire department yesterday announced six workers had died and three were injured in the earth collapse in Mutlaa residential city, noting that the three injured men were saved minutes after the collapse and retrieved by search and rescue personnel. The public authority for housing welfare announced halting all constructions at the site until official investigations are over. The authority stressed all measures will be taken to investigate the accident upon direct instructions from Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Rana Al-Fares.

HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday a cable of condolences to President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari over the death of the Nepalese workers in the Mutlaa accident. HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to Bhandari.

Meanwhile, director general of Al-Huraiti law firm, the legal representative of the Chinese company responsible for the project – Gezhouba, expressed deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased workers and wished the speedy recovery of those injured. Hussein Al-Huraiti hailed the quick response of rescue and medical emergency forces as well as Fares for her immediate presence at the site.