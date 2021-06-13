KUWAIT: Cultural centers and museums re-opened yesterday and started receiving visitors, in line with a Cabinet’s decree stipulating that visitors are obliged to adhere to health precautions. The centers were completely prepared to receive visitors.

However, all guests must wear their face masks, as a protection against the communicable disease, COVID-19. They will be also subject to check their temperature before entry, and inside the facilities, they are compelled to keep social distancing to ensure safety. – KUNA