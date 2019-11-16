KUWAIT: Farwaniya municipality cleaning manager Saad Al-Khrainej said an intensive plan had been set to merge all shift teams in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh from Nov 5. He added that due to the area’s special circumstances, garbage collection vehicles operating in Jleeb will work from 8 am till 2 pm.

Environmental auditing

Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah issued a new ministerial resolution establishing a new administration for environmental auditing to be responsible for following up environmental performance and ensuring the implementation of law number 42/2014.

Food trucks

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) yesterday announced launching online booking of food truck locations in order to help entrepreneurs and improve the business environment. MoCI issued a press release noting it has finalized a list with 400 sites for entrepreneurs in collaboration with the Municipality and the traffic department in various locations such as Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) parks, the seafront, clubs and NGOs parking spaces.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi