Municipality retains 237 non-Kuwaitis

KUWAIT: Well-informed sources said that the Civil Service Commission (CSC) agreed to renew the temporary contracts of 237 non-Kuwaitis working for Kuwait Municipality and the Municipal Council. In other news, Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) promised to add land located to the south of Mina Abdullah that belongs to the state property contracts department to its own assets. In a letter addressed to the Municipality, KNPC said with reference to the Cabinet’s letter dated Jan 21, 2019 concerning public services, the company asked subjecting the 1,310,000-square-meter plot to the south of Mina Abdullah to its assets.

Separately, the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) stressed that the land plots it owns are integral components of its capital and it offers land not used for housing purposes for investment. In this regard and in a letter he sent to the Municipality concerning non-housing land plots, the authority’s deputy director for planning and design Nasser Khraibot stressed that as per law number 47/1993, these land plots are part of the authority’s capital and the authority’s board of directors is the body responsible for setting related policies and offering these plots for investment.

By A Saleh