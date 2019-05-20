KUWAIT: Farwaniya municipality’s inspection teams inspected ‘bachelor’ residences in Khaitan, Omariya and Rabiya, where they filed 59 warning notices to landlords and responded to four complaints concerning letting houses to bachelors.

In other news, the Ahmadi committee at the Municipal Council yesterday approved a request by the awqaf ministry to remove the parking of a mosque in block 2 in Wafra. Meanwhile, it postponed reviewing another request made by the Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Company to provide two plots in Wafra and Abdaly to sell fodder.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi