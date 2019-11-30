KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality’s Farwaniya branch carried out a campaign at Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh recently, during which municipality inspectors closed down a number of stores for violating rules and regulations. Random markets and cafes were also raided at the instructions of the municipality’s Deputy Director General for Farwaniya and Mubarak Al-Kabeer Affairs Ammar Al-Ammar, and field follow up led by Director of Farwaniya branch Mohammad Sarkhouh.



Director of cleanliness and road occupancy Saad Al-Khurainej said the campaign resulted in finding a yard that is state property used by a café without a license, in addition to closing 28 other cafés. Four truckloads of fruits and vegetables were confiscated, in addition to a truckload of used clothes. A total of 224 plastic chairs, 230 steel chairs, 64 plastic tables, 8 steel tables, and 50 shishas were confiscated during the raids on the cafés. Meanwhile, five truckloads of used tires were also removed, he added.



In other news, Municipal Council member Maha Al-Baghli proposed improving the pedestrian bridge that links Jabriya and Salmiya on Fahaheel road near Hadi Clinic, and expanding it to cover the service road next to it.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi