Municipality checks shisha ban compliance

By Meshaal Al-Enezi

KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality said emergency teams conducted field tours in the Capital Governorate to inspect cafes, men and women salons, shops, and restaurants to make sure about compliance with the health ministry’s decisions to ban shisha and have all workers wear masks and gloves, which were taken as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Director of Capital Municipality branch Bader Burquba said field teams were told to intensify their tours and make sure relevant decisions are being complied with. Head of the inspection and municipality services follow up department Iman Al-Kandary said 13 citations were issued for some cafes and restaurants. Meanwhile emergency team leader Zaid Al-Enezi said 15 undertakings were made for restaurants and cafes to comply with the decision.

In other news, the Joan Resort was officially handed over to the Health Ministry yesterday to use it as a health quarantine, in coordination with Kuwait National Guard and Finance Ministry. Assistant Undersecretary for services affairs Abdelaziz Al-Tosha, public relations director Khaled Al-Ardhi, general and hotel services manager Mohsen Al-Rasheedi, and general coordinator Dr Aseel Al-Sabiri represented the Health Ministry.