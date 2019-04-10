KUWAIT: The Municipality for Public Relations announced the achievements of Hawally governorate municipality during the month March with field campaigns resulting in the removal of 82 encroachments on state property. Head of the emergency team Ahmad Ramadhan said three shift inspectors issued 53 warnings for the use of state property in addition to the removal of 82 encroachments. He said that 14 complaints were dealt and 140 violating ads were removed adding that legal action was taken against them.

Un-invited house guest

Interior Ministry of Relations and Security Information said that the Ishbeliya police station received a call about an unidentified individual storming a house, stealing the car keys and creating a general disturbance before escaping in the stolen car. Police found the vehicle in the same area, so forensics men lifted finger prints from both inside the house and car. They are working on the case.

Honoring ceremony

An honoring ceremony was held for retired Lt General Khalid Yousuf Al-Tarkeet and retired Lt General Khalid Al-Zaid at Crown Plaza under the patronage of the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate Director General Lt General Khalid Rakan Al-Mikrad.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun