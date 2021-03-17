KUWAIT: Passengers from 11 countries are required to submit a PCR test result before their arrival to Kuwait that is approved by the Medical Utility Network Accreditor (MUNA) system, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said. In circulars released yesterday and Monday, all airlines operating at Kuwait International Airport were notified that passengers must obtain a PCR test from a clinic approved by the MUNA system conducted no more than 72 hours prior to their departure.

In addition, the passengers must not have any symptoms such as cold, sneezing, high temperature or a cough. The MUNA system identifies approved laboratories abroad to ensure that there is no forgery or tampering with the result of the PCR test.

The system is already applied on passengers coming from India, Philippines, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, and will be applied on passengers from Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey starting from March 25th, Qatar and Oman from March 27th and Saudi Arabia from March 28th, the DGCA explained in the circulars signed by Deputy Director General for Kuwait International Airport Affairs Saleh Al-Fadaghi. Entry of expatriates to Kuwait remains suspended until further notice, as only returning Kuwaitis, their first degree relatives and accompanying domestic helpers are allowed to enter the country.