KUWAIT: Abdullah Al-Kandari celebrates with his supporters at his election headquarters in Adailiya yesterday after unofficial results showed he had won in the by-elections in the third constituency. — Photos by Fouad Al-Shaikh

KUWAIT: According to unofficial results of the National Assembly by-elections late yesterday, Abdullah Al-Kandari was comfortably elected from the third constituency, while Badr Al-Mulla won narrowly in the second constituency.

HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated Kuwaiti nationals, men and women alike, on the success of the by-elections. He praised the cooperation and coordination undertaken by numerous public bodies behind, which helped facilitate the voting process. The supreme judicial committee tasked with overseeing the matter, ministry of interior, ministry of information, ministry of health, ministry of education and fire department were singled out for praise.

Eighteen candidates vied to fill one vacant seat in the second constituency, which has 62,547 eligible voters, while 29 hopefuls vied for the 96,528 votes in the third constituency, also for one seat. The by-elections were held after MPs Waleed Al-Tabtabaei and Jamaan Al-Harbash were stripped of their parliamentary seats on Dec 19, 2018 after the constitutional court ruled against the constitutionality of article 16 of the internal charter of the National Assembly.— Agencies