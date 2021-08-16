KUWAIT: Popular Indian restaurant chain Mughal Mahal celebrated India’s 75th Independence Day by illuminating their restaurant building in Sharq with the Indian tricolor. The entire building’s facade was lit up and decorated to mark the occasion and also to emphasize the excellent relations between India and Kuwait.

Ambassador of India to Kuwait Sibi George and his wife Joice George graced the occasion and celebrated the event with a select gathering of guests, while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols. The special invitees were treated to Indian delicacies and also marked the celebration wearing colorful national outfits.

Ambassador George expressed his best wishes and congratulations to all Indians on the occasion and praised the excellent relations between India and Kuwait. He highlighted the role of food diplomacy in the dynamic partnership between the two friendly nations and thanked Mughal Mahal for undertaking such a gesture that further consolidated the special friendship between India and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Managing Partner of Mughal Mahal, Ashok Kalra, thanked Ambassador George for his continuous support and dynamic leadership that is helping the entire Indian community. The Mughal Mahal Sharq branch, located in the heart of Kuwait City next to Al-Hamra Tower, will be lit up at night with the Indian tricolor and Kuwait flag for four days to promote the strong and dynamic India-Kuwait friendship.