By B Izzak

KUWAIT: A number of lawmakers yesterday threatened to grill Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Al-Sabah if a Kuwaiti citizen was not released from state security soon. MPs and activists said Saleh Al-Rasheedi, a serviceman working at the office of the interior ministry undersecretary was arrested by the secret service a week ago without disclosing the reason for his arrest.

MP Saad Al-Khanfour said on Twitter that he visited Rasheedi in the state security prison along with Rasheedi’s brother and he was in good health, adding that he will be freed shortly. Khanfour declined to say why he is being held.

MP Muhannad Al-Sayer called on lawmakers to grill the interior minister immediately when the new Assembly term opens in October because of his violation of freedoms. MP Mohammad Al-Rasheedi warned that he will file to grill the interior minister for arresting the citizen, adding that he should have been questioned on the basis of the law.