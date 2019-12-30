MPs to push for naturalizing 4,000 bedoons in 2020

KUWAIT: A number of lawmakers intend to file a proposal in January to grant citizenship to 4,000 bedoons (stateless) in 2020, parliamentary sources said, noting that several lawmakers are currently preparing separate proposals to be consecutively filed for the same purpose – to start with at least 2,000 bedoons and exclude other non-Kuwaitis, even children of Kuwaiti women.

The sources added that all the proposals would be referred to the parliamentary defense and interior committee to be discussed with the government and merged into one proposal to be submitted to the parliament and passed by May. “The government may insist on its previous demand and request nationalizing a maximum of 4,000 including bedoons and others, and also insist on rejecting the term ‘at least 4,000,'” the sources explained, noting that a number of lawmakers are currently preparing to deal with the government’s repeated rejection and suggest nationalizing at least 2,000 bedoons for the time being, excluding all other non-Kuwaitis.

The sources also pointed out that the parliamentary bloc believes that the government should take the issue more seriously to resolve the issue of bedoons – whose population in Kuwait exceeds 150,000 people – instead of granting citizenship to Kuwaiti women’s children or others for services and then brag about granting citizenship to 4,000 people.

Meanwhile, the sources said the government will soon approve a proposal to establish a special authority presided by the interior minister to investigate citizenship-related matters, including forgery. Furthermore, the source said that once established, the new authority will start investigating claims that 300,000 Kuwaitis have other nationalities and that they managed to get Kuwaiti citizenship either by forgery or submitting false identification data. “The authority will also investigate the validity of granting citizenship to non-Kuwaiti women married to citizens despite the fact that they have no Kuwaiti children or have not been married for the minimum period specified by the law,” the sources elaborated.

Human trafficking

Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and chairman of the national anti-trafficking committee Fahd Al-Afasi said that in its fourth meeting, the committee reviewed various efforts to fight exploitation and human trafficking, as well as steps to be taken in such cases.

Afasi added that the six-point policy, which fully respects related international regulations and standards, starts with identifying potential victims, investigations, litigation, providing victims with aid and protection and enabling them to return to their home countries. Further, Afasi said the committee has designed its logo and named one of its members – minister plenipotentiary and assistant foreign minister for human rights Talal Khaled Al-Mutairi as its official spokesperson.

MoE vacancies

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has decided to start interviewing candidates to appoint educational affairs managers in the three educational stages in various educational zones next week. The ministry also intends to announce all vacancies in central administrations and educational areas soon, as Minister Saud Al-Harbi insists on filling all leading positions according to regulations. In another educational concern, educational sources said MoE has completed linking its electronic systems with those of Arabic private schools, so that the certificates issued by those schools can only be issued through MoE’s unified system.

The sources added that foreign private schools were excluded due to their different timings, grading system and the language used. However, MoE’s IT department gave those school access to the system so that they can input their students’ data, excluding their academic results, to build a unified database of all students in Kuwait, the sources concluded.

Bridge open

The Public Authority for Roads and Transport (PART) will open the Sabah Al-Salem area bridge at the intersection of the area’s road number 5 with Al-Ghouss Street today. The 570-m-long bridge with three lanes on each side is part of construction works of contract number HT/264 to construct, execute and maintain Al-Ghouss Street from Sabah Al-Salem to the Seventh Ring Road.

Subsidized fodder

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced seizing 740 sacks of subsidized animal fodder offered for illegal sale, adding the three people caught selling the fodder were arrested and referred to relevant authorities.

By A Saleh