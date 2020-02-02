By B Izzak

KUWAIT: The National Assembly is scheduled to debate a number of important issues in its ordinary session tomorrow, led by a demand to debate the outbreak of the coronavirus, the housing issue and the new Middle East peace plan.

Eleven lawmakers yesterday submitted a request calling on the assembly to allocate one hour to debate new peace plan of US President Donald Trump in order to allow the assembly to issue a communique condemning the plan.

The lawmakers described the so-called the deal of the century as “shocking.” Kuwait has insisted that any peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must allow for the creation of an independent Palestinian state in the Palestinian territories occupied in the 1967 war.

Lawmakers want also the assembly to allocate two hours to debate the government’s preparations to face the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus that has killed over 300 people in China. Kuwait has already started screening passengers arriving from China and health authorities said they were prepared to deal with any cases that might be discovered.

The assembly will also discuss the housing problem and question the government over delays in providing houses to citizens or enough land for huge housing projects. The assembly was due to vote on a no-confidence motion against former minister of social affairs Ghadeer Aseeri, but the minister resigned to avoid the voting which as a result will not take place.