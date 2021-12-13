By B Izzak

KUWAIT: MP Abdullah Al-Turaiji yesterday submitted a proposal to the National Assembly calling to restrict vehicle ownership by expatriates to only two and impose extra fees on any additional vehicles, saying the proposal aims at reducing traffic jams. Turaiji’s proposal calls on the interior ministry to take the necessary measures to restrict the number of vehicles foreign residents can own for personal use to only two “to counter the illegal trade in vehicles, reduce traffic jams” and “ensure there are enough spaces for the use of Kuwaiti citizens at commercial malls, markets and public places”.

The proposal states that if residents want to own more than two vehicles, they should apply to the traffic department, and if approved, they must pay extra fees for additional vehicles. The lawmaker said there are scores of dilapidated vehicles on Kuwaiti roads owned by expatriates, causing traffic jams, chaos and accidents. He added that these vehicles are normally parked in public squares and car parks of schools, mosques and commercial malls, and efforts by the Municipality have failed to resolve this problem.

Turaiji said based on reports in the press and social media, dozens and probably hundreds of expats own up to 50 vehicles each. The lawmaker said some residents are using public places and parks to park their vehicles and have exploited such places to trade in vehicles, clearly violating the law. He said although there is no law restricting vehicle ownership by expats, “authorities should intervene to control the situation” in order to serve public interest.

MPs have earlier submitted proposals targeting residents, like urging the government to impose taxes on their money transfers and calling to substantially reduce the number of expats in the country, who currently constitute some 70 percent of Kuwait’s population of 4.6 million.