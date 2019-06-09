MP calls on govt to establish new mobile operator

KUWAIT: MP Majed Al-Mutairi submitted a draft law yesterday calling on the government to establish a fourth telecom company that offers mobile and data services. The bill states that 50 percent of the new company’s shares will go to Kuwaiti citizens, 24 percent to the government and the remaining 26 percent to be sold to a strategic investor in a public auction.

Kuwait has one of the highest mobile penetration rates in the world, and while this has led to market saturation, the three operators – Zain, Ooredoo and Viva – are combating this by building extensive 5G networks and developing mobile broadband content and services.

By B Izzak