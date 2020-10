Kuwaitis offer prayers at the grave of late Amir of Kuwait Shiekh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, at Sulaibaikhat cemetary.

KUWAIT: Mourners recite prayers by the grave of Kuwait’s late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah following his burial the previous day, at Sulaibaikhat cemetery yesterday. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat