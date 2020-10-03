BRUSSELS: EU Commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management Janez Lenarcic signs the condolence book. — KUNA photos

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana signs the condolence book.

BEIRUT: Former Lebanese President Amin Gemayel signs the book of condolence.

BRUSSELS: Top officials from the European Union (EU), NATO, Belgium, diplomats, and others visited the Kuwait House in Brussels to pay their respects and sign the book of condolence for His Highness the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from Wednesday till Friday evening in Brussels. EU Commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management Janez Lenarcic said, “It is with deep sadness that we in the European Union have learnt the passing away of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah.”

“We will remember him for his tireless work for reconciliation in the region as well as beyond,” he said after signing the condolence book last evening. “We will cherish his memory as a humanitarian leader and we wish to extend to the people of Kuwait and to his family and to the government of Kuwait our deep condolences,” the top EU official added. Meanwhile, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said that he came here to the Kuwait residence “to express our condolences on behalf of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and myself for the loss of a great leader.”





Lebanese information minister Manal Abdulsamad signs the book of condolence.

Lebanese information minister Manal Abdulsamad signs the book of condolence.

“The late Amir led his nation in complicated times. He showed wisdom, compassion and a constant determination for peace and security and cooperation in the Gulf, the Arab world and around the globe,” said the NATO official. “He will be missed but I think he has accomplished in his long distinguished life as a leader of this great nation many things that would be remembered,” Geoana added. “In this moment of mourning and loss our deepest condolences and also our encouragement to further develop our partnership between Kuwait and NATO which is one of the vibrant partnerships we have in that region,” he added.

Great statesman

European Parliament President David Sassoli in his message signed on his behalf and on part of the entire EP by a special representative said, “We would like to pay homage to the great statesman widely respected in Kuwait and throughout the region and beyond.” “He was the architect of Kuwait’s independent foreign policy with peace and reconciliation at its core. Under his leadership Kuwait played an important role as a mediator in the region,” said the EP President. “We would like to pay tribute to his exemplary leadership and efforts in making Kuwait a prominent humanitarian donor among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries,” he added.



United States Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium Ronald Gidwitz said, “On behalf of the people of the United States I have come to pay my respects for His Highness the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.” “He has made a magnificent contribution to peace not just in the Middle East but across the world,” he said. “We shall all miss him, May he rest in peace,” added the US Ambassador. Head of protocol at the Belgian Foreign Ministry Ambassador Olivier Belle stated, “All our thoughts are with the people of Kuwait and with the family of His Highness the late Amir.”

Huge turnout

Kuwait’s ambassador to Belgium, the EU and NATO, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, expressed his sincere condolences to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and to the government and the people of Kuwait. “We knew His Highness the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from the beginning of our lives. He dedicated his life to serving not only the Kuwait people but the Gulf region and the Arab Islamic world and the international community,” Budaiwi said.



“His death will create a big vacuum not only in Kuwait but in the entire world. But we are certain that the new Amir of Kuwait will continue his heritage and the path he has set for Kuwait,” Budaiwi added. The huge international reaction to the passing away of His Highness the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah speaks about his high status, he said. “When you see the joint statement released the European Council, the European Commission and the EU, it means that all of Europe is behind the content of this message which expresses sorrow but also recognition of his international role and the appreciation of Europe of his role for maintaining peace and stability in the region,” he noted. Ambassador Budaiwi said that the turnout of mourners during the last three days was huge which shows the big status and respect His Highness the late Amir enjoyed. — KUNA