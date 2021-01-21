KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti man was killed and another was injured when the vehicle they were in flipped over on Artal Road. Police and paramedics responded to a call and found a man was dead and the other in critical condition, who was rushed to hospital. The body was recovered by forensics.

Drug possession

A Kuwaiti man driving under the influence was arrested with hashish. The suspect was pulled over as he was driving erratically, and the drugs were discovered with him. He was sent to the Drugs Control General Department for further legal action.

Man accuses ex

A Kuwaiti man accused his ex-wife of entering his apartment in his absence and stealing personal items and documents. The citizen lodged a complaint at a police station in Mubarak Al-Kabeer governorate. He told them that on his return home, he found the door open with no sign of a break-in. When he checked the apartment, he discovered some items were missing, adding that only his ex-wife has a duplicate of the door key. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai