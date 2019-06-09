KUWAIT: An Arab woman was killed in a car accident after her vehicle flipped over on King Fahd Road near Salam. Firefighters and medical personnel handled the accident which created a huge congestion on the key highway. An investigation was opened to reveal the cause of the accident

Farwaniya fire

Fire broke out in a six-storey building in Farwaniya, prompting Farwaniya fire station to respond. The fire was put out after evacuating the building. No injuries were reported. Meanwhile, investigations went underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Swindling cases

A man Syrian was transferred to Farwaniya detectives after he was arrested on arrival over swindling cases filed against him.

Drowning

A three-year-old girl was medvacked to Adan Hospital after drowning in a Khairan swimming pool. Police received a call from the girl’s mother seeking help, so they responded along with paramedics.

Family issues

A Kuwaiti man sustained several injuries and almost lost a finger during a fight at his in-laws’ house with his two brothers-in-law for reason yet to be known. The two brothers attacked him with a sharp object. He was taken to Sabah Hospital.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun