Motorist killed in Airport Road accident

KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti woman died in a horrific accident on Airport Road when her vehicle collided with a dump truck. Police and paramedics rushed to the scene and pulled out the citizen from her sedan. She was rushed to Adan Hospital but died on arrival. The dump truck’s Syrian driver was taken to the police station for questioning.

Firearm possession

Detectives arrested a girl in her twenties and found an imported liquor bottle in her bag, which she claimed was for her personal use. Detectives searched her car and found a pistol in the trunk. She first said she did not know the owner of the pistol, but later said a man in his 50s had left it there. When questioned, the man denied her claims, but the girl told police that there are messages in her mobile phone proving that the pistol is his. The girl had sent a message to the man asking him about pistol rounds. Both were detained for further action with regards to the possession of a firearm.

In a separate case, police are looking for a Kuwaiti, thought to be a fireman, after he barged into the main Kuwait Fire Service Directorate’s building and fought with an officer on the sixth floor, where the office of the director general is located. He then attempted to ram the building with his car, damaging several cars in the process. After that, he hurled a brick on the outer glass façade and damaged it. The suspect attempted to meet the director general to tell him about a problem he faced, but when an officer wanted to know what the problem was, the suspect fought with him.

Cop, fireman fight

Police and firemen received a call about a blaze in a car on Sixth Ring Road. On the way there, a collision took place between a fire engine and a civil car driven by a policeman. A police source said the policeman chased the fire engine all the way to the burning car, then an argument evolved to a fight and blows were exchanged. When a policeman attempted to break up the fight, a fire officer hit him on the head with a walkie-talkie, injuring him in the process. Later, both men dropped charges and reconciled.

Fake cop mugged expats

Criminal detectives arrested a Kuwaiti man who mugged expats as they left cafes at night, claiming he was a policeman. He said he did this because he needed money. Detectives acted on complaints by the victims and found the suspect was a citizen in his 20s with a criminal record. He was arrested after resisting and was under the influence of drugs. He later confessed to committing the robberies.

Harassment

A Kuwaiti woman lodged a complaint against a compatriot accusing him of chasing her in Ahmadi and urging her to commit immoral acts. She told police he also uttered indecent words. She asked police to intervene because he had her phone number, though she doesn’t know how did he got it. The suspect was summoned and detained for further legal action. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai