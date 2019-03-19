KUWAIT: Three workers were killed and two were injured when the roof of a mosque under construction in Nahda near Sulaibikhat cemetery collapsed yesterday. Kuwait Fire Services Directorate said Sulaibikhat and technical rescue firefighters were dispatched under the command of Capital fire center director Col Ahmad Al-Rashidi. The statement added the accident took place while concrete was being poured on the roof. Five people were trapped, and firemen worked to free them. The two injured workers were rushed to hospital by paramedics.

KUWAIT: Fire and rescue personnel try to free workers who were trapped after the roof of an under-construction mosque collapsed yesterday.

Investigations have begun to find out the reasons behind the collapse. Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Fahd Al-Shola called to conclude the investigations quickly so that whoever is responsible is held legally accountable. Shola gave direct instructions to report back to him with detailed reasons of the collapse and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who perished in the accident, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun