DOHA: Morocco beat Jordan by 4-0 yesterday in the second round of group C of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 held in Doha, Qatar. In the match, held at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Yahya Jabran scored the first goal in four minutes; Bader Benoun in 24 minutes, Mohammad Al-Shaibi in 45 minutes and Soufiane Rahimi scored a penalty in the 88th minute. Morocco is on top of group C with six points, followed by Jordan (three points); Saudi Arabia in third place, and Mauritania in the last spot with no points. Saudi Arabia played against Palestine later at Education City Stadium.

Syria2 Tunisia 0

Meanwhile, Syrian national team defeated Tunisia’s 2-0 on Friday in the second round of Group B of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021.The match, held at Al Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor City, saw the midfielder Oliver Kass Kawo scoring the opener at minute four. Mohammad Anz added the second goal at the 47th minute.

UAE 1 Mauritania 0

UAE defeated Mauritania 1-0 on Friday in group B and the second stage of competition in Doha. UAE only goal was scored at the third minute of stoppage time in the second half. The match was held at (974) Stadium. UAE is on top of group B with six points, followed by Tunisia with three points, Syria in third place, and Mauritania in the last spot.

Qatar 2 Oman 1

Qatar beat Oman by 2-1 goals in Group A, advancing to the quarterfinals of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 held in Doha. The Qatari goals were scored in the 32 and 97 minutes of the match, while Oman scored its sole goal in the 74th minute. Qatar tops Group A and advances to the quarterfinal of the tournament. Iraq holds second position in the group with two points followed by Oman and Bahrain with one each. – KUNA